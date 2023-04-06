Delawareans Prepare For More Storms Amid Tornado Clean Up

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delawareans are preparing for another round of storms as they continue to pick up the remaining pieces to their homes after the deadly tornado.
A round of heavy wind and rain is headed toward Sussex County Thursday evening. After the tornado, people have been patching holes in their roofs and taking care of low-hanging debris. The upcoming storms have put a new sense of urgency in their work.
Drue Miles, a contractor with Seek Now, said leaking can be a real concern.
"Once it gets down to the bare bones, leaking becomes an issue. Immediately," Miles said.
Miles has been out patching roofs all week. He said his average has been about five per day. He said he's working with more urgency because of the bad weather.
"The weather is not going to stop. The more roofs that we can get covered...the better it is going to be for everybody," Miles said.
Bill Kafer said he has been scrambling to secure the damaged pieces of his garage. He said he is worried that the heavy wind could blow it around and cause more damage.
For now, Kafer has temporarily patched the holes on his home and secured the damaged material outside, but he said he still has a long way to go.
"It's going to take some time to get contractors involved. The roof over the deck has been comprised, [and] that's gotta be removed. It's quite a bit," he said.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), Delaware State Police, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, DelDOT, and numerous volunteer organizations have been working to help with ongoing cleanup.
In addition, the local chapter American Red Cross is providing aid. Cannon Lawn and Enterprises has been working to provide services for tree hauling and cleanup.