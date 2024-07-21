Delawareans react to President Biden pulling out of the 2024 Presidential Race

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - President Joe Biden announced on July 21st that he will be dropping out of the 2024 presidential election. President Biden made the announcement via social media while staying at his home in Rehoboth Beach as he recovers from COVID-19. CoastTV News spoke with locals in the area to learn how people are reacting to this historic moment.
Kevin VanSyckle told CoastTV this is the best decision due to Biden's age. "This seems like the best decision because of Biden's age. I mean, if that was one of your relatives, what would you do? " explained VanSyckle.
Greg Evans told CoastTV he was listening to the radio when the news was broken very subtly. "We heard it on the radio coming down here. I'm like, did they just say what I thought they said? It seemed like it would have been a bigger announcement," explained Evans.
Carol Scherling was heartbroken by the news. "I felt like he had so much more to give, it must have been a very hard decision for him," said Scherling.
After the announcement, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Vice President Harris says she is making it her mission to earn the nomination.