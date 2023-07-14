Delawareans testing their luck as Powerball jackpot reaches nearly record-breaking amount

DELAWARE - The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game.
The owner of Kemp's Liquors in Milton said he's been slammed with customers buying Powerball and MegaMillions tickets.
Delaware was ranked number one as the luckiest state for winning the lottery, based on Powerball and Mega Millions statistics, according to HotSlot, an online casino.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.
The next Power Ball jackpot drawing is scheduled for July 15.