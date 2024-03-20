DELAWARE - March marks Blood Clot Awareness Month, a time of heightened focus on this critical health issue. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has been at the forefront of raising awareness and improving understanding of blood clots.
In September 2023, she introduced the Charles Rochester Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment Act, a legislation named in honor of her late husband, who tragically passed away due to blood clots.
On Wednesday Delaware's Congresswoman unveiled an online resource titled "Blood Clot Awareness, Action, and Advocacy: The Toolkit." This comprehensive guide is designed to educate people about the signs and symptoms of blood clots. It emphasizes the importance of early detection and outlines how an advisory committee can enhance the prevention, treatment, and accurate diagnosis of blood clots.
During a press conference, Congresswoman Rochester shared a personal account, recounting the blood clot symptoms observed in her father, who ultimately passed away from cancer in January.
"My family, we noticed that one of his legs was beginning to swell," Blunt Rochester says. "It was red and it was hot to the touch. It was something that for me knowing the signs and symptoms we immediately took him to the emergency room."
The Toolkit can be found online at bluntrochester.house.gov.