DELAWARE - Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long has announced, along with community partners, the expansion of Delaware's free infant formula initiative.
The state says that Delaware families with children under the age of one can now receive multiple canisters Care A2+ infant formula, a brand they say is comparable to Similac.
Canisters will continue to be available for pickup at various distribution sites across the state, says the state. A full list is available on Lt. Governor Hall-Long’s website.
“Families are grappling with a lot of stressors these days, and for many the rising cost of living is make or break. Our initiative to provide free infant formula is just one way to take the pressure off of family budgets and relieves the worry about what comes next,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “I want to remind families that they can visit one of the public distribution sites across the state to pick up free 28.2 oz Care A2+ infant formula cans. We are so grateful for the community partners, state leaders, and businesses who have stepped up to make this resource available for families – it shows how a small state can make a big impact.”
“This infant formula is available today for Delaware families that need it the most. I encourage families to seek out a distribution site,” said Governor John Carney. “I want to thank Lt. Governor Hall-Long and all of our partners for their continued hard work and dedication to Delaware families.”
The state says the initiative began in February, and happened due to the collaboration Lt. Governor’s Office, Governor Carney, Donate Delaware, Highmark Delaware, Bank of America, Genesco Pharma, Delaware Division of Public Health, Food Bank of Delaware and countless community partners. This resulted in the purchase of 44,000 canisters of formula.
“In July of last year, the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Care A2+ Infant Formula for use in the United States to assist in addressing the infant formula shortage. Care A2+ is equivalent to US produced cow milk formulas, providing similar nutritional standards. The distribution of free canisters of formula is a benefit to Delawareans in need of supplying their child under the age of one, with a formula that will meet their dietary needs," said Dr. Judith Gorra, a pediatrician with Delaware’s Division of Public Health.
The state says the free 28.2 oz canisters will provide around 21.5 eight-fluid-ounce bottles, meaning it should last families a few weeks. They note the importance of following canister directions, and not to water it. They will expire in October and December 2024.
"Donate Delaware and its partners are excited about this opportunity to provide infant formula to those mothers and families throughout the State who cannot afford or have a hard time finding it due to limited supplies,” said Dr. Robert Andrzejewski, CEO of Donate Delaware. “Donate Delaware wants to thank Governor Carney, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, and their teams for allowing us to work on their behalf to distribute this infant formula statewide. We also want to thank Bank of America, Chip Rossi and Lanette Taylor-Sherman; the Food Bank of Delaware, Cathy Kanefsky and Trevor Turner; Daniel Nalley, Dr. Paul Zimmerman, and the Gensco Pharma team for their generous support.”
“On behalf of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware and Highmark Health Options, we are grateful for the efforts of the Lt. Governor’s Office and all the community and business organizations that have responded to the need for baby formula to ensure the health and wellbeing of our youngest Delawareans and their families,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware.
“The State of Delaware and Donate Delaware are doing critical work to supply infant formula to Delawareans who need it most,” said Chip Rossi, President, Bank of America Delaware. “We know the formula shortage is having an ongoing effect on Delaware families, and by partnering with the State and Donate Delaware, we can help ensure our community is supported.”
“We know that high costs associated with inflation are impacting so many families here in the First State,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. “We hope this high-quality formula will help ease monthly budgets so Delaware families can purchase other essential items.”