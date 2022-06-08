DOVER, Del. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings nationwide, Delaware's House Administration Committee will begin hearing two pieces of gun safety legislation Wednesday that would place restrictions on gun ownership and possession in the state. The bills are part of a gun legislation package proposed by Democratic lawmakers and announced by Governor John Carney announced last week.
On Tuesday, on their first day back in session after a recess, the state Senate passed the first of that legislation. SS-1 and SB-6 would ban large-capacity magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds of ammunition. The bills would also set penalties for the illegal use of magazines and create a buyback program for those currently in circulation.
The House Administration Committee will hear two more gun bills Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. One of those bills would outlaw the sale and possession of a wide variety of semi-automatic weapons. The other would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from buying a gun. If assed, both of those laws would have their own exceptions, including for police officers and military personnel.
Governor Carney has expressed support for the gun package, calling it a historical one and saying he looks forward to seeing the bills on his desk this session.
Gun legislation has been passed with bipartisan support in Delaware in the past. Senator Ernie Lopez (R) says while he doesn't think new gun legislation will be at the top of the priority list this session for some Republican lawmakers - since he says Delaware is already ahead of other states in its gun laws - he and others are willing to work together to further protect schools. He says he would consider supporting the age increase to purchase a weapon, should the bill reach the Senate, but that he and other Republican legislators likely wouldn't support any outright bans.
"On the ban issue, I think that conversation is when it’s going to be a little bit more difficult," Senator Lopez said. "We’re coming out of a significant public health crisis over the course of the last two years, where we saw a significant amount of federal and state mandates. And I think looking at more mandates, looking at more bans right now isn’t something that’s going to be very well received not only from the General Assembly, for a lot of my colleagues, but also by constituents."
Each bill will be given the same amount of time during today's committee meeting. Members of the public are invited to make comment. In-person comments will be prioritized, and remote commentary will be taken if time permits. The public can view the meeting online via this livestream.
Those making comments in-person should sign up by Wednesday at 10 a.m. using this Google form. All members of the public who plan to comments in-person or remotely, are encouraged to email their remarks to HouseCommitteeComment@delaware.gov in advance. Emailed comments will be accepted through noon on Thursday.
The legislature will be in session for about three more weeks, concluding on June 30.