DOVER, Del. - Delaware's Office of Highway Safety (OHS), along with Delaware State Police and other law enforcement partners, will announce a statewide speed campaign Wednesday to address the rapid increase in fatalities on Delaware roads.
The campaign begins the week of Saint Patrick's Day to make sure people don't press their luck on what OHS says is one of the most dangerous holiday weekends on the road. It will run through March 27.
"St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend is one of the dangerous and more holiday weekends that you’ll see a lot of increase in impaired driving," said OHS Public Information Officer, Jason Coleman." And it’s really important to get the message out there to make sure drivers plan for a sober ride home, make sure they have an allocated designated driver..."
Coleman says there has been a 100% increase in fatalities on Delaware roads this year from last. In 2021, that number reached a 15-year high.
The new campaign addresses the dramatic trend in first ways. First, it will educate the public - and especially teenagers - on safe driving habits, including how to retrain yourself and children in the car.
Coleman says there will also be increased law enforcement visibility on Delaware roads during the campaign.
No word on whether traffic violation fines will be increased. Coleman says that is up to Delaware State Police and other local law enforcement partners.
The Office of Highway Safety will host a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Delaware State Police Headquarters in Dover to officially unveil the campaign.