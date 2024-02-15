DOVER, Del. — The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) has announced an open invitation for public comment on the draft regulations for Delaware's state-regulated adult-use recreational marijuana industry. This announcement marks a significant step towards the implementation of the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, which legalized recreational marijuana use for individuals aged 21 and over.
The OMC, recently established to oversee the adoption of necessary rules and regulations, is prioritizing community involvement and transparency as it develops the regulatory framework for the industry. Starting in February 2024, the OMC will post sections of the draft regulations on its website, omc.delaware.gov, on a weekly basis.
This approach allows stakeholders and interested parties an early and informal opportunity to review and provide feedback on the proposed regulations. The informal public comment period is set from the announcement date until Mar. 29.
During this time, the OMC aims to gather constructive comments and feedback through a dedicated link on their website. This feedback is crucial as the draft regulations are subject to change based on proposed legislative adjustments currently under review by the General Assembly.
This phase of public engagement is seen as a preview to the formal rulemaking process, which will begin after considering the feedback received. The formal process, governed by the Administrative Procedures Act, will include the publication of proposed regulations in the Register of Regulations, marking the start of the official public comment period slated for May 1 through May 31, 2024.
The draft regulations cover key areas such as the licensing of adult-use recreational marijuana businesses, the application and issuance of licenses, and the processes for the renewal and transfer of licenses. The OMC encourages both stakeholders and the general public to participate in this informal review process, as well as the upcoming formal public comment period.
This initiative reflects the OMC's commitment to ensuring that the development of Delaware's recreational marijuana industry is conducted with a high level of public input and transparency. By inviting early feedback, the OMC hopes to foster a shared commitment to the successful and responsible implementation of the Delaware Marijuana Control Act.