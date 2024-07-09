DELAWARE/MARYLAND - The DNREC Division of Water and Division of Watershed Stewardship are holding a joint virtual public hearing Tuesday night. Comments will be reviewed on US Wind's permit requests related to Delaware's part in the proposed wind farm off the coast of Worcester County.
A key part of the project is the transmission lines connecting 121 wind turbine generators to four offshore substations. Some of the lines would go beneath Delaware regulated wetlands, land in the Atlantic Ocean, state waters, and the Indian River Bay. These lines would connect to a substation that will be built next to the Indian River Power Plant. The US Wind plans call for putting a temporary pipeline on tidal wetlands to move dredged materials to a disposal facility.
In Maryland, Ocean City officials have taken a strong stance opposing the wind farm. It was one of several Delmarva coastal communities offered by US Wind $2,000,000 spread out over 20 years to use land for the project. In February, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said of this deal, "“Respectfully the future of the Town of Ocean City cannot be bought and we intend to continue to do what is necessary to protect the interests of our residents, property owners and future generations.”
More than 100 public comment submissions can be viewed on the hearing portal page. The Town of Fenwick sites environmental concerns for fishing and recreation in the Indian River and Bay. Mayor Natalie Magdeburger states that DNREC is subject to a conflict of interest. Governor Carney announced the start of formal negotiations between the state and US Wind in December 2023.
Supporters told CoastTV News at an information session in June that the project would cut down on air pollution coming from the west and create more energy independence.
Tuesday night's meeting begins at 6:00 pm. Click here to participate and to view documents related to the project.
The Department says it will accept public comment through Sept. 9, 2024. Comments will be accepted in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments or by U.S. mail to the following address:
Lisa Vest
DNREC Office of the Secretary
89 Kings Highway
Dover, DE 19901