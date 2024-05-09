Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing onshore flow during the day on Friday combined with the higher astronomical tides will increase the potential for moderate coastal flooding with the Friday night high tide. The Friday night high tide is forecast to have the highest water levels and greatest impacts with this stretch of coastal flooding, and high tide water levels will lower over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/11 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 Minor 10/11 AM 6.0 1.3 2.1 Minor 10/11 PM 7.3 2.7 2.1 Moderate 11/12 PM 5.7 1.0 2.0 None 12/12 AM 6.6 2.0 1.7 Minor 12/01 PM 5.1 0.5 1.5 None &&