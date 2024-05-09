DELAWARE- In a move focused on Delaware’s highest officials, the 152nd General Assembly is discussing changing the state constitution with Senate Bill 16. This bill seeks to institute a reconfirmation process for holdover members of the Governor's cabinet at the start of each gubernatorial term. According to the General Assembly, the purpose of the bill is to uphold the qualifications and performance of executive leadership.
The General Assembly says that under Senate Bill 16, the terms of the governor and cabinet members align. Each key member would be subject to the reconfirmation. According to the General Assembly, some of the key executive departments including Education, Health and Social Services, and Transportation, will be open to this constitutional requirement. Currently, Senate Bill 16 has been approved by its committee and is now ready for a full vote in the Senate. However, the General Assembly noted that the law would not take effect until the amendment's second part is passed in the 153rd General Assembly.