STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Drivers could experience delays at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during the afternoon rush-hour period Friday due to weather-related wind conditions.
The Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 mins). Vehicle restrictions include: house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, law enforcement deems is not safe to cross the bridge, will be prohibited from traveling to and fro. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
Potential for eastbound delays. Wind warnings or restrictions will prevent officials from implementing two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span).
Follow MDTA bridge wind warnings & restrictions on twitter.com/TheMDTA, or call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) for 24/7 conditions at the Bay Bridge.