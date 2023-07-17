DelDOT announces lane closure on July 20th for Delaware State Fair

Harrington, Del. - DelDOT announces the eastbound direction of Fairground Road between East Street and US 13 will be closed starting on July 20th through July 30th.
The lane is being closed for pedestrian access to the Delaware State Fair.
There are two detours in place:
Drivers going east on Fairground Road will make a left onto East Street, right onto SR 14 (Clark Street), right onto south bound US 13 (S. Dupont Hwy), bringing them back to Fairground.
Drivers going East on SR 14 (Clark St.) will continue straight at East Street, right onto south bound US 13 (S. Dupont HWY), bringing them back to Fairground.
For more information visit, DelDOTS's website.