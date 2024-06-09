LEWES, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced temporary closures for routine maintenance along the Lewes to Georgetown trail. The work will require the removal of hazardous trees and deadwood above the trail. There will be access through the work zone controlled by flaggers.
Closure Schedule:
- Wednesday, June 12, through Friday, June 14
- Daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Rain date: Monday, June 17, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.deldot.gov.