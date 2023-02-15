DelDOT Breaks Ground On Plantation Road Intersection Improvements

LEWES, Del.- DelDOT broke ground on the long-planned Plantation Road Intersection improvements today.
When finished, the intersection will be complete with a two-lane roundabout, turning lanes, bike lanes and more.
The agency says this project has been on its radar since 2017.
"Everyone around here knows in the summertime, it's very hard to traverse through here, there's a lot of traffic," said George Pierce with DelDOT. "You have a lot of beach traffic, local traffic, people trying to get in and out of Lewes from the western area. And it causes a lot of problems."
Construction on the roundabout forced the long standing Best's Ace Hardware to move locations down the road. The intersection improvements will be built where Best's Ace stood for over fifty years.
Mike Wajda with best's says he misses the old location.
"We miss it," he said. "It was just an icon for many, many years. People knew us, they knew where we were, and now it's just a readjustment. And it's coming along."
According to DelDOT, drivers can expect delays and closures as the project goes full steam ahead. The agency is aiming for the project to be complete in 2025.