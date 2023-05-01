DelDOT Exploring The Future Of Route 16

MILTON, Del.- Whether you call it Route 16, the Milton-Ellendale Highway or Broadkill Road, a lot of people in Milton seem to agree on one name for the stretch of road- a mess.
DelDOT is exploring a number of options for the road and is speaking with Milton town council on May 1st on the future of Route 16.
DelDOT is exploring multiple options to fix this busy road, rom widening Route 16 to a potential overpass to help traffic go around town.
This highway and others like Route 9 are the focus of DelDOT's Coastal Corridors study- which aims to help ease traffic on highways headed to the beach.
Some neighbors say something needs to change, and now.
"This is a residential area," said James M. Pride Sr., who has lived on Route 16 for over 50 years. "(The speed limit) is 45, it should be less than that. It doesn't good at 35 to about a couple hundred yards down the road. And I don't see a whole lot of patrolling for for the speed. They just let them go."
DelDOT is hosting another public workshop to discuss the future of Route 16 in Milton on June 6th.