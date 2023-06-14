DelDOT Holds Open House for 5 Points Transportation Study

LEWES, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is holding a Five Points Transportation Study Public Open House to provide a review of the study and share the schedule for the remainder of the calendar year.
The event will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, beginning at 4:00 pm at the Cape Henlopen High School Cafeteria, located at 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958.
Members of the public are welcome to drop in any time between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view study information as well as information for other on-going area projects. DelDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions. A brief presentation will be held at 4 p.m. and repeated again at 5 p.m.
The Five Points Transportation Study has been a joint effort, developed by DelDOT and Sussex County, to examine potential improvements to the area around the Five Points intersection near Lewes. The study began in December 2017 with Phase 1, Five Points Working Group, which was composed of elected officials, DelDOT and Sussex County representatives, as well as residents and businesspeople.
This Open House is accessible to persons having disabilities. Persons who require auxiliary aids and services such as qualified interpreters are requested to contact DelDOT by phone, email or mail one week in advance. For further information contact DelDOT Community Relations: dotpublic@delaware.gov or by calling 1800-652-5600 (in DE) or 302-760-2080 or write to the above address.