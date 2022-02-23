LEWES, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will host a public workshop Wednesday afternoon to present preliminary design plans for construction on Kings Highway and hear community feedback.
The work comes in response to proposed development plans on Kings Highway. The road improvement project would span a roughly one-mile stretch of Kings Highway, from Route One to Freeman Highway.
Current plans include widening Kings Highway and improving intersections to allow more capacity and safety. Those intersections include Dartmouth Drive, Clay Road, Gills Neck Road, and Freeman Highway.
Proposals also include adding a new intersection between Gills Neck Road and Freeman Highway.
With Cape Henlopen students in mind, DelDOT says they also plan to make sidewalk improvements and add a shared use path.
The reconstruction would accommodate proposed multifamily housing and commercial development on the south end of Kings Highway. Three development plans are still in the zoning process.
DelDOT Community Relations Director, C.R. McLeod, says the changes are necessary to keep up with those and future development.
"The current configuration of Kings Highway, with it just being a two-lane road, really does not meet the needs for the development that's already happening and that is going to happen," McLeod said. "So having, these improvements put into place will ensure that we are able to accommodate that development as it's happening in the years to come."
DelDOT's public workshop will help decide how and when the project moves forward. Right now, they anticipate a two-year project beginning in 2026 or sooner.
"We'll make adjustments based on the feedback and then move forward with what we believe will be the final plan. So, we are eager to move this project forward into the engineering phase..." McLeod said.
That workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The design plan presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session. A Zoom link to participate can be found on the project website.
Community members will be able to submit comments online after the workshop. They can also mail them to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 or email dotpr@delaware.gov. The deadline to submit a comment is Friday, February 25.