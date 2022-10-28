Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal area in Sussex County, Delaware and in Cape May County, New Jersey. * WHEN...From 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/12 AM 5.1 0.5 1.2 None 29/12 PM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 30/12 AM 4.4 -0.2 0.8 None 30/01 PM 5.7 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 AM 4.2 -0.5 0.6 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 4.5 0.5 0.8 None 29/11 AM 5.4 1.4 0.5 Minor 30/12 AM 3.8 -0.2 0.3 None 30/12 PM 4.8 0.8 0.1 None 31/01 AM 3.5 -0.5 0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 5.2 0.1 0.9 None 29/11 AM 6.5 1.4 0.8 Minor 30/12 AM 4.5 -0.6 0.5 None 30/12 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None 31/01 AM 4.2 -0.9 0.4 None &&