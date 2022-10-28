LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation DelDOT says they will be hosting two workshops to get unput on the Corridor Capacity Preservation Program (CCPP) proposed SR1 Plan Update.
DelDOT says that the SR1 Plan covers the areas between the Nassau Bridge in Lewes, to the intersection just south of Dover Air Force Base. They say one of the workshops will be held in Kent County, while the other will be held in Sussex County.
DelDOT provides these details for the workshops:
KENT COUNTY WORKSHOP
- November 15th, 2022
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- DelDOT Administration Building, Dover (South Entrance) 800 Bay Road, Dover
- Hybrid Presentation
- Register Here
SUSSEX COUNTY WORKSHOP
- November 16th, 2022
- 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Lewes Fire Co - Station 2 - 32198 Janice Road, Lewes
- Hybrid Presentation
DelDOT says recordings of the workshop will be available on the website after the event, as will as online comment forms. They say the public site will have a 30-day period where people can submit public comments, which starts on November 15th and ends December 16th. Interested persons can express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of, or opposition to, the proposed plan update.
Comments can also be -e-mailed to dotpublic@delaware.gov or mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, ATTN: Olayiwola Okesola, Project Manager, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.