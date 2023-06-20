DelDOT Hosts Open House to Discuss Bike Safety Projects

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation is hosting an Open House for the SR 1 Low-Stress Bikeway Study & Munchy Branch Road/SR 1 Intersection Area Projects.
This Open House will focus on long-term multimodal network planning and project coordination for lowstress bike facilities in the vicinity of the Munchy Branch Road/Miller Road crossing of SR 1/Coastal Highway. The goal for network improvements is to provide a low-stress connection between the Junction-Breakwater Trail east of SR 1 and the existing sidepath network along Warrington Road west of SR 1.
Representatives from the following projects will be available to discuss and collect feedback on planned multimodal improvements:
• SR 1 Low-Stress Bikeway Study
• Munchy Branch Road Multi-Use Trail Phase 2: installing a 10’ pathway on the southern side of
the road with drainage improvements between Field Lane and Wolfe Neck Road.
• Hazard Elimination Program (HEP) safety improvements at the intersection of SR 1 and
Munchy Branch Road/Miller Road
• Airport Rd Extension, Old Landing Road to SR 24
• Old Landing Road and Warrington Road
The DelDOT Open House will begin at 4 p.m. at the Cape Henlopen High School Library.
Public comment can me emailed to dotpublic@delaware.gov. Written comments will be accepted through July 31, 2023.