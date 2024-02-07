DelDOT hosts public meeting on Millsboro Bypass

MILLSBORO, Del.-Hundreds of people came out to a public meeting on the Millsboro bypass Wednesday night.
The $130 million dollar project is decades in the making- and construction is ramping up on the north side of Millsboro.
Project manager Mark Whiteside said the goal is to help congestion in one of the busiest areas in the whole state.
"We know that something needs to be done," he said. "So once this bypass is built and open to traffic, hopefully it alleviates the congestion in Millsboro, and hopefully the mobility for the local residents and businesses is preserved."
The bypass is set to be two miles long and run from the Route 133 and 20 intersection to Route 24. Along with the bypass, an overpass is planned to be built at Routes 113 and 20 and four bridges are planned to be built along the bypass, with some going over Millsboro pond.
Planned Road Closures
Numerous detours and road closures are planned as the bypass and overpass go into the next construction phases. The first one is planned to come in the coming weeks, as Patriots way is set to close to begin construction of the overpass.
In Fall 2024, the intersection of Betts Pond Road and Route 113 will be closed for construction. Following that, the intersection of Routes 20 and 113 will be closed in November or December for around seven months.
Hollyville Road is also scheduled to be closed- though during the meeting, an exact date was not said.
Additional Changes In The Area
DelDOT is planning to add traffic lights around the Route 113 and Route 20 intersection, and also widen Route 113 at that part of the bypass.
Numerous road realignments are also planned, including at Sheep Pen Road and Fox Run Road. Additionally, Hollyville Road is also planned to be widened to help with capacity.
One interesting item of note is once the bypass is complete, the new roadway will be known as SR 24, and the current Route 24 roadway will be known as Business Route 24.
The project is scheduled to be complete by summer of 2025. The project has already been under construction for just under a year.