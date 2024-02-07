DelDOT hosts public meeting on Millsboro Bypass

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will occur around the times of high tide through at least the end of this week, especially along the shores of Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Inlet Bay, and Little Assawoman Bay. The greatest impacts due to minor inundation of flood prone roadways will likely occur around the morning high tides. Areas of minor coastal flooding may linger with the highs tides into the weekend as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/07 AM 6.3 1.7 1.3 Minor 08/07 PM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None 09/08 AM 6.4 1.8 1.1 Minor 09/08 PM 5.0 0.3 1.0 None 10/09 AM 6.5 1.8 1.1 Minor &&