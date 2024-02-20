DelDOT hosts public workshop on Kings Highway corridor

LEWES, Del.- DelDOT hosted a public workshop on the future of Kings Highway and Freeman Highway Tuesday afternoon.
This is the second time the agency has brought the proposed changes to the public, and is looking to bring a lot of differences to the area.
"The project primarily is rooted in safety and capacity," said DelDOT group engineer Bryan Behrens. "There's obvious capacity issues today in the peak travel times and as well during the summer. We know that both of those situations are going to get worse- especially with the development coming down the line if we do nothing."
Some of the ideas shared included five roundabouts along Kings Highway, the addition on bike and walking lanes along the road, and lowering speed limits to 30 or 35 mph.
The agency is hoping to start the first phase of construction in 2028.