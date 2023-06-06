SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DelDOT hosted a workshop Tues. afternoon from 4 - 6 p.m. at Mariner Middle School in Milton to hear from the public on improvements they think should be made to Routes 16, 9, and 404.
Community member Jill Hicks says, "the development is far exceeding the infrastructure for the county, and I think we need a better working relationship. I'm concerned about our ability to catch up."
DelDOT representatives say they want to get ahead of some of these problems. DelDOT Transportation Planner Jennifer Cinelli-Miller believes Route 9 is the biggest concern, because data shows it's the main route those traveling to the beaches take to get there.
"You have a large amount of development that has shown up around Route 9. The Redner's, The Vineyards, and there's going to be more that pop up along that corridor," says Cinelli-Miller.
Community member Scotty Edler says, "it's obvious that we need to do something with Route 16 and Route 9. Crossing Route 16 at Routes 5 or 30 can be treacherous at times.
Community member Richard Wells says, "I would like to see a traffic light at Mulberry Street and Route 16."
This was a preliminary meeting, and plans may not be finalized for years down the road.
If you want to give feedback on what you would like to see improved in regards to these routes, DelDOT has an online survey you can take through July 7.