...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&