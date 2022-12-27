DelDOT Looking For Public Comment On Bike Safety On Route One

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DelDOT is searching or public input on how to make cycling on Coastal Highway safer and easier.
A designated separate bike lane parallel with Route One and more signage are some of the ideas for improvement. The agency says six cyclists have died just this year alone, with more than a dozen bicycle-related car accidents.
Lots of students and workers ride their bikes on the highway to get to where they need to go, especially in the peak season. DelDOT says a separate bike path was successfully installed on a busy stretch of road near the University Of Delaware, and hopes its something we could see here in Sussex County.
"It speaks to the fact that if you build it, they will come.," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "And we're seeing people use our trails."
Frank Cole with Seagreen Bicycles in Rehoboth Beach knows one of the people who died on the highway, and says a change is needed.
"Just about every summer, you can bank on the fact that there will be a fatality, if not here in the Rehoboth-Lewes area, than in the Bethany Area," he said. "Often times it's a younger person, a student. It would be nice if we could go one summer without a fatality or serious injury on Route One."
You can send your comment to DelDOT on the topic here.