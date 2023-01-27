DelDOT Looking Into Coastal Corridor Improvements

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DelDOT is looking to fix traffic flow problems along Route 16, and other routes in the area.
The agency says they are preparing for more traffic from the high amount of development on the route.
This study on Route 16 is part of the bigger Coastal Corridors project, which is looking at busy roads around the area. DelDOT says as their study goes on, some potential fixes include all way stops, roundabouts and traffic signals.
"Although we are looking at transportation improvements, the end goal always first and foremost is safety for people and also supporting quality of life.," said Leah Kacanda, and engineer working with DelDOT.
DelDOT is continuing their research into Coastal Corridors with a meeting on February 13th on Route 404 and Route 9. That meeting will be held at Mariner Middle School in Milton, and can be attended both virtually and in-person.