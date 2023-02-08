DelDOT Looking to Finish Construction Of The Lewes-Georgetown Bike Trail

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There are currently six miles of unpaved track on the Lewes-Georgetown Bike Trail.
DelDOT is hoping to finish the project next year.
Bikers on the trail like Joan Williamson say they are excited for it to be finished.
"(I'm looking forward to) Getting into Georgetown and maybe getting a cup of coffee and a danish, if I have an early morning ride," she said.
DelDOT says it is looking for state funds to help fund the last 6 miles of the trail.
Previously, other phases of construction were paid for by DelDOT.
The agency says the last part of construction is expected to cost a bit more.
"On average we have been spending about twenty million dollars a year on average statewide on trails, so that includes on this trail specifically," said DelDOT's C.R. Mcleod. "So again, we have a significant investment in our trails."
The final stretch is still in the planning stage. It is currently unclear how much finishing the trail will cost. DelDOT hopes to finish the trail next year, and is applying for a federal grant to help fund the project in March.