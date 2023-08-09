DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation is now accepting proposal requests for the states National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.
The department says that the plan will distribute $17.5 million dollars across the state over five years to install electric vehicle charging stations along major travel routes, like Route 13, 113, 1, and Interstate 95.
They requirements also stipulate that these stations can be no more than one mile off the previously mentioned roads, and can not be more than 50 miles apart from one another. This helps achieve the state's primary goal, which is to make sure that affordable, reliable, and consistent electric vehicle charging is reachable for every Delawarean.
As of now, the department says more than 10,000 electric vehicles are registered in the state.
“As our state continues the work of implementing our Climate Action Plan, reducing vehicle greenhouse emissions is a key factor in our efforts to address climate change,” said Governor John Carney. “Building a network of charging stations across the state will help us make electric vehicle usage more accessible.”
Those who are selected through this process will be responsible for installing the fast charging stations as well as their operation along these corridors.
Proposals are accepted until 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 14.