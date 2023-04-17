DelDOT, Office Of Highway Safety, DSP Asking Drivers To Slow Down In Work Zones

MILTON, Del.- Road work and Route 1 seem to go hand in hand these days.
Projects like the Route 1 and 16 overpass and Five Points roundabout are under construction- and DelDOT is asking drivers to slow down as the approach road work and at toll booths.
"We've had fifteen fatalities in work zones of motorists, not actual workers, but motorists in work zones since 2020," said DelDOT's Nicole Majeski. "We are seeing an uptick each year of the number of accidents we are seeing in work zones, and the number of fatalities associated with those accidents."
With major projects in full swing like the Route 1 and 16 overpass, Route 24 intersection improvements and the Five Points roundabout, DelDOT says the the time to slow down is now. The agency is spending over one billion dollars in Sussex County alone over the next six years.
At a conference Monday morning held at the future location of the Route 1 and 16 overpass, the agency says the project will be completed by 2025. Delaware State Police also said there will be a heavier police presence to slow down drivers and to protect construction workers.