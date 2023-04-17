DelDOT, Office Of Highway Safety, DSP Asking Drivers To Slow Down In Work Zones

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&