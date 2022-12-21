DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is preparing for the possible snow on Friday, as well as the overall winter season at large.
DelDOT says they have 19,000 tons of salt ready for the roads this season.
"We make sure all of our equipment is ready to go, we take a look at our staffing, make sure we have a lot of inventory of salt--for example--and fuel," said Alastair Probert, District Engineer at DelDOT.
The fuel powers snow plows, ready to go in case of snow on Friday, but DelDOT's main concern for this weekend ice. Probert continued,
"There's no plowing you can do when you have ice on the road and typically it all happens all at once...so it can be pretty bad very quickly."
Many people are gearing up for holiday travel this weekend, but some are already making backup plans.
"We've already booked a hotel room in New York. That is where our flight is out of. We are worried it is going to get canceled," said Trin Pilkington.
Local mechanics are also telling drivers that they should stay aware that winter can cause wear and tear to a car.
"It's going to have an effect on your tire pressure," said Meineke mechanic Jody Repass. "So make sure your tires are properly inflated so you can stay on the road better and keep you safer."
Whether this weekend brings snow, ice, or rain, DelDOT urges drivers not to get caught by surprise.