GEORGETOWN, Del- DELDOT is already looking 16 years into the future. The agency is scheduled to host two in-person workshops on Monday in Georgetown that look at the long-range plan for 2040. The Long-Range Transportation Plan is titled "Connecting Everyone Everywhere."
According to DELDOT, it is a 20 year policy document that requires updating every five years due to potential changes in federal, state, and local money tabbed for projects.
DELDOT says the Plan's focus is to set goals, create policy, and prioritize projects. Both of the Georgetown Workshops will take place at the Georgetown Public Library at 123 W. Pine St.