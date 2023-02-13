DelDOT 'Reimagining' The Route 9-404 Corridor

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DelDOT is taking action to make the commute up and down the route 9-404 corridor just a bit easier.
The agency says issues like speeding and traffic jams are some of the bigger problems facing the road.
DelDOT is still looking into what changes could come to Route nine down the road, but some projects could be as small as adding more signs and traffic lights- to as big as widening the road and adding roundabouts.
"The first thing we heard from people when we first started having these conversations was 'I can't get out of my home on a summer Saturday.' And that kills me because I don't want anyone to feel like they're trapped in their home," said DelDOT's Jennifer Cinelli.
Some like business owner Terri Martin say they aren't so sure how effective some of these changes could be.
"Stop signs are not going to be the answer, more traffic lights is not the answer," she said. "I don't know if roundabouts will help either. I don't know the best way to do it, but it definitely needs improvements."
But Donna Owens of Milton says speeding is a big concern.
"If you slow down the speed, people are going to do it anyway," said Owens. "But maybe put in lights at every area where people can come out on to route nine so you don't have the issue of people pulling out and getting in accidents. People are getting killed."
As for when and where these proposed changes along the route nine-404 corridor could be seen, DelDOT says they are still in very early stages of reimagining the route.
DelDOT is hosting a workshop February 13th at Mariner Middle School in Milton. It is open to the public and can be attended virtually.