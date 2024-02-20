BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -DelDOT is planning to replace a crossroad pipe, which will force a closure of State Forest Road between Deer Forest Road and Wilson Hill Road March 4-6.
According to DelDOT, a detour will be in place for traffic on northbound State Forest Road will turn right on Wilson Hill Road, turn left on Hunting Club Road and turn left on Deer Forest Road, returning to State Forest Road.
Traffic on southbound State Forest Road will turn left on Deer Forest Road, turn right on Hunting Club Road, turn right on Wilson Hill Road, returning to State Forest Road.
The dates for the project are based on the weather.