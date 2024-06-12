BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is inviting public feedback on proposed improvements as part of the North Bethany Bicycle and Pedestrian Corridor Study. Among the key proposals is a reduction in the speed limit along Route One between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach. This comes as the major highway has seen deadly pedestrian and bicycle crashes. DelDOT says this is aimed at enhancing safety and accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians. In May, the agency held an open house for the project. Here, people were able to ask questions and learn more about the focus of the study.
According to DelDOT, locals and visitors can participate in a survey to share their ideas on traffic recommendations and alternatives to improve conditions for bikers and pedestrians in the area. The online survey will remain open until Friday on the agency’s website. The survey provides an opportunity for the public to influence transportation planning and ensure the needs of all road users are met.