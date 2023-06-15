SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the bridge on Woodland Road over Butter Mill Branch will be getting new pile jackets and repairs.
According to DelDOT, the work will start on Monday, July 3rd through Friday, July 28th, if weather permits. DelDOT says the majority of the work will take place within the waterway, with a small portion of traffic control work taking place on the roadway across the bridge.
The agency says drivers can expect shoulder closures and possible lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.