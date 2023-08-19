MILFORD, Del. - Now that the Mispillion Bridge in Milford has reopened, Delaware Department of Transportation is reminding boaters of what they need to do to pass through the open span.
The department says boat drivers wanting to travel between Milford and parts East of Rehoboth Blvd. need to schedule a bridge opening by calling the department's management center at 1-800-324-8379 twenty-four hours in advance.
According to the department, before re-opening on Friday, Aug. 11, the bridge was closed because of road traffic for more than six months to repair damage caused by truck crashes.