GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officially breaks ground Tuesday on Phase One of its Park Avenue Relocation project that's been in the works for years.
Crews have been working all month to relocate utilities at the field across from 22181 Park Ave., which will soon be transformed into the new Park Avenue.
The project aims to improve road safety on Park Avenue and create a continuous truck route from US 113 to US 9 East of Georgetown that is away from residential areas.
Phase One will focus on adding a fourth leg at the intersection of South Bedford Street and Arrow Safety Road. They will also build a roundabout at the South Bedford St./Arrow Safety Rd./Park Ave. intersection, as well as Arrow Safety Road with shoulders to signify the truck route.
DelDOT says the project comes from a concern for safety, and to allow for an expanded runway at Delaware Coastal Airport, which sits just beside Park Avenue.
"Really, these intersections that are going to be addressed for this project, we’ve seen above-average crash statistics over the state average happening," said DelDOT Community Relations Director, C.R. McLeod. "So that’s something that has obviously been a red flag for us that we wanted to take a project that would hopefully address those safety issues and make it safer...and again taking trucks off of residential streets is really one of the other goals."
The mostly federally-funded $40,000+ project has been met with some opposition from homeowners in the area, who expressed concern that construction would pass through their yards and impact wells, septic systems, and property value. McLeod says DelDOT spoke one-on-one with those homeowners to address their concerns.
"We worked extensively with the impacted property owners along this route," McLeod said. "Obviously, it's something that we tried to make sure we were being very fair in how we're compensating any affected property owners with projects such as this. And again, taking all their concerns into consideration and making sure that we're addressing them as best we can."
McLeod says Phase One construction should be complete by early 2024, with phase two beginning later that year. They expect little impact on drivers during construction. According to McLeod, the only part that will cause some closures is the building of the roundabout, which is still a few months down the line.
DelDOT will break ground at 11:30 a.m. at the field across from 22181 Park Ave, behind the airport. U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D- Del.), who has backed the project and helped secure federal funding, will be in attendance.