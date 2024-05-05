SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation will install two new full color, steady stop and go traffic signals at the intersection of US 113 and Hosier Street and at the intersection of US 113 and Mason Dixon Shopping Center/Doyle's Restaurant. Work will start on Tuesday, May 7 and is expected to last through mid-July.
This is the newest project underway as Selbyville has seen numerous roadwork and construction projects in the last year. Drivers can expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., not including Friday and Saturday nights.
For more information visit the department's website or tune in to WTMC-AM 1380.