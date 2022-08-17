SEAFORD, Del. - DelDOT says that they will replace Seaford's Woodland Ferry Captain House in 2023. According to DelDOT, fully replacing the building allows them to build a modern facility that can do a better job supporting the current and future staff of the ferry.
DelDOT says that the last time the current Captain House was renovated was 1993, 30 years ago by the time it is replaced.
“With the support of our area legislators, DelDOT is committed to maintaining ferry operations across the Nanticoke River, and this new building will ensure our deckhands have a facility that fully accommodates their needs,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski.
Design for the new building is finished says DelDOT, ensuring that the new one will fit in among the other buildings in the surrounding area. They say that the do not have a final cost estimate for the project yet.
According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry crossing is one of the oldest ferry crossings still operating in the United States and carries about 200 vehicles per day on average.