NEWARK, Del.- Delaware officials are emphasizing the importance of work zone safety. This is as April 15-19 marks National Work Zone Awareness Week. The annual event is meant to coincide with the onset of construction season when the presence of workers on the nation’s roadways escalates. According to Delaware, its theme this year is "Become a hero toward zero, their lives depend on it,". The state says that this year's campaign spotlights the dedication of DelDOT workers who daily confront the dangers of active traffic while maintaining Delaware's roadways.
On Monday, April 15 Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majewski, along with officials from the Delaware State Police, and AAA Mid-Atlantic gathered to kick off the week aimed at awareness. The event took place at one of the state’s major roadway projects, the Interstate 95 and State Route 896 Interchange project.
Emphasizing the importance of safe driving in work zones, Sec. Majeski stated, "Sadly, we have had 22 fatalities over the past three years involving the traveling public in work zones and there have been close calls with employees that have resulted in injuries."
Stressing the urgency of collective action, she urged all to participate in the "Be DelAWARE" campaign to foster a safer environment for all road users. Major Jason Sapp of the Delaware State Police echoed her sentiments, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and responsible driving behaviors in work zones. Maj. Saap reminded people that work zones pose significant dangers to workers, motorists, and passengers navigating these areas.
According to statistics provided by the state, there was a sharp increase in work zone crashes from 2020 to 2021, which only resulted in property damage. In 2020 the number of crashes settled at just over 200, while in 2021 it jumped to just over 500. The statistics also show that there were 9 deadly work zone crashes in Delaware in 2023. As the nation embarks on another National Work Zone Awareness Week, officials are reminding drivers of key safety measures, which include:
- Pay attention to warning signs to know what to expect
- Always look at flaggers for directions
- Prevent distractions
- Slow down for unexpected changes