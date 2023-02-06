DelDOT Working Towards Road Improvements In Eastern Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DelDOT is spending around 250 million dollars on projects over the next six years.
Some of these projects include road realignments and roundabouts.
DelDOT's C.R. McLeod says as more people come to the area, infrastructure needs to change for a growing population.
"That's really the nature of the beast," he said. "Where with more people comes more demands on infrastructure, so that is what we are investing in right now."
Here are some changes coming down the road.
US 9 and Minos Conaway Intersection- DelDOT completed the construction of a right-turn lane onto Route 9. Construction for a traffic signal is underway and is expected to be complete later this year.
Lewes Swing Bridge- The bridge has been removed relocated. Construction for a fishing pier has begun, and the project is expected to be completed this winter.
Love Creek To Mulberry Knoll Road-Route 24 is set to be upgraded and expanded. Construction is set to begin in March and be finished next year.
Georgetown To Lewes Trail-This project will extend the Georgetown to Lewes Trail from Fisher Road to Airport Road, and will add additional informational signs and elevated boardwalk features. It is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
New Road Over Canary Creek- DelDOT is replacing the bridge over Canary Creek. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2024, and be completed in 2025.
Cave Neck Road, Sweetbriar Road And Hudson Road- This intersection was converted into an all-way stop in the late summer. A roundabout is in the design phase and is expected to be completed in 2025.
Cave Neck Road And Route One- DelDOT is working to add an overpass going onto Route 1 from Cave Neck road. It is currently being designed and is set to be opened in 2026.
Route One And Minos Conaway Road- A grade-separated intersection is in the works as DelDOT looks to improve traffic flow. A path would also be built for cyclists and people walking.
Realignment At Old Orchard Road- This project would connect Old Orchard Road and Wescoats road to improve safety and traffic flow. Bike lanes are also slated to be added. It is scheduled to begin in fall 2024 and be finished two years later in 2026.
Kings Highway- Kings Highway is slated to receive a lot of changes in the coming years. One is widening the widening of Kings Highway from Dartmouth Drive to Freeman Highway. Another is the addition of five roundabouts. This is expected to be completed in 2030's fiscal year.
Route One And Old Landing Road-This project is set to extend the Route 1 U-Turn lane by converting the current double left-lane turns into one left-turn lane. The project will be finished in the fall.
Airport Road And Route 24-This project aims to make getting through the current intersection just a bit easier. It is still in the design phase.
Old Landing Road- This project would bring a roundabout at the intersection of Old Landing Road and Warrington Road. It is still in early stages and there is no clear time of completion.
Widening Route Nine- Two lanes going both ways have been proposed, from Route 1 to Old Vine Road. It is expected to be completed by the fiscal year of 2029
Widening Beaver Dam Road- This project would be similar to the Route 9 widening, with two lanes being added on both directions. It is unclear when this could be complete.
Mulberry Knoll Road Extension- This project is expected to build a new two-lane road to connect communities and improve traffic flow. It is scheduled to begin in 2028, but it is unknown hw long it will take to complete.
Postal Lane from Linden Lane- More shoulders, sidewalks and a bike lane will be added. It's scheduled to begin to take shape in 2028's fiscal year.
Shady Road from Plantation Road- This will bring turn lanes, sidewalks and shoulders to the road. It is designed and funded for fiscal year 2028.