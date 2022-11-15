DelDOT Workshops to Present Route One Changes

DELAWARE- As part of DelDOT's 20-year master plan, route one could have overpasses at almost all of the highway's intersections.
From just north of Five Points in Lewes to just south of the Dover Air Force Base, a 20-year plan to work on route one is underway. Phillip Hadad lives right off of the highway in Lewes and says projects like these are becoming more and more frequent.
"I've been here thirteen years and I've seen everything double. So I don't think we have a choice, I ain't crazy about it but I don't think I have a choice." said Hadad.
DelDOT says that the road work is necessary as growth spreads along route one. The agency is holding a series of workshops on plans to add overpasses and other improvements. They're also seeking public input.
"We really look to preserve access and what we mean by that is is we want to make sure that not seeing our corridors become overwhelmed by development and essentially making sure that we can ensure we have travel capacity through these areas." said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT.
Some people we spoke with are concerned that it will only cause more traffic,
but others are optimistic that any change is a good one.
"I think in this area, especially coming from Milford forward, I don't know how far they're going down but I think it would help with traffic flow and allow me to get to work on time. It's going to kill me not having an excuse to not get to work on time." said William Webb, a Lewes local.
DelDOT's information on the 20-year plan for route one will be available online following tomorrow's workshop.
The workshop will be held at the Lewes Fire Station off of the Nassau bridge, tomorrow night from 4 to 7 pm, but public comment will be taken for 30 days starting today. For more information on the plan and to join these workshops virtually, you can visit deldot.gov or email dotpublic@delaware.gov.