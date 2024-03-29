MILTON, Del. - Some findings and recommendations about Route 16 were presented at the most recent DelDOT's Coastal Corridors Committee Meeting.
DELDOT's Coastal Corridor Study states that Route 16 is considered a northern "beach route." The study also shows volumes are slightly higher to the West side of the study area, including Route 9 and 404, but it's consistent.
Some of the recommendations presented at that meeting include re-envisioning Route 16. Although widening Route 16 through Milton is not necessary given the current and projected volumes of motor vehicle traffic, accommodating additional crossings to support multimodal connectivity may have an adverse impact on through traffic.
"I really think that the solution, if they are going to do it, it’s going to be a bypass around the town of Milton to get traffic moving through, especially as you say, during the summer," said Milton resident Bob Fraizer.
One of the following steps is the Milton Active Transportation Plan, which will kick off in April. The plan will be used to collect feedback from Milton stakeholders about desired bike and pedestrian facilities on Route 16 and through town.
DelDOT will schedule a meeting for Fall 2024 to talk about implementation status.