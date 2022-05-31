GEORGETOWN, Del. - Park Avenue, which runs behind Delaware Coastal Airport, is in for a big facelift. DelDOT is changing the road to create a better truck bypass around Georgetown.
Some neighbors have been opposed to the new road in the past. DelDOT says it held its first public workshop on the Park Avenue Relocation back in 2016, but this has been a topic of discussion in Sussex County since the 90s. Tuesday, there was finally a ground breaking.
Federal, state, and local leaders all came together to put shovels in the ground for Phase 1 of the Truck Route 9/Park Avenue project.
"We are going to be upgrading the existing truck bypass, we're going to be adding a roundabout, so at the intersections of Arrow Safety, Park Ave, Bedford," said DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski.
According to DelDOT, Phase 2 will focus on reconstructing Park Avenue and Route 9. Delaware Coastal Airport will also be extending its runway from about 5,500 feet to 6,000 feet.
"Teamwork makes the dreamwork, a lot of teamwork here, we are going to have a great product the end of the day," said Senator Tom Carper, (D - Delaware).
The total project will cost over $40 million. 20 percent of the funds are coming from the state, and 80 percent of the funds are coming from the federal government.
"The goal is to improve safety, increase congestion management, increase freight movement, because there is so many trucks as we witnessed today that move around here, so having that truck bypass to move it away from residential areas just improves quality of life and safety," said Majeski.
DelDOT says construction on Phase 1 will take about two years to complete, and Phase 2 is expected to begin by 2024.