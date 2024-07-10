WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Delegate Carl Anderton (R-Wicomico County) is expected to submit his resignation this week to take on a new role within Governor Wes Moore's administration. Anderton has been appointed as the director of rural strategy within the Maryland Department of Commerce.
“It’s bittersweet. While we are sad to lose Carl Anderton as our delegate, we look forward to working with him in another capacity,” commented County Executive Julie Giordano.
As the director of rural strategy, Anderton will work on improving economic opportunities and infrastructure in rural areas across Maryland. Anderton's resignation will initiate the process to fill his seat, ensuring Wicomico County residents continue to be represented.