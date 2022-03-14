SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- This week restaurants have exclusive menus and new dishes. They're offering everything from breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert in celebration of Local Cuisine DE Restaurant Week.
Various restaurants in the Quiet Resorts are participating. Matt's Fish Camp in Bethany Beach is offering a three course meal for 30 dollars. The restaurant week special starts with salad. Then, Matt's famous fried chicken complete with bacon corn gravy. To satisfy your sweet tooth, it finishes with the award winning SoDel lime pie.
"It's kind of wonderful for the Chefs to show off what they can do. Every restaurant can give a general look of what they're capable of," said Kris Medford with SoDel Concepts.
Along with it's three course deal, the restaurant is using the week to show off it's new makeover. The Bethany Beach location has new furniture and color inside. Right by the kitchen, sits a new raw bar.
While some use the week to go to their favorite spots, you're encouraged to try somewhere new. Synergy Cafe in Selbyville is hoping to become a foodie's new favorite spot. The restaurant opened during the shutdown, so this week they're letting people know they're here, and back open.
Synergy is celebrating the week by offering lunch and brunch deals. See all the participating restaurants and menus here.