DELMAR - Monday, April 25 marks one year since Delmar police officer, Corporal Keith Heacook was brutally attacked while on-duty. A year removed, the community remains heartbroken by his death. They banded together in the last year to memorialize Heacook and make changes to ensure other officers don't meet the same fate.
Mike Houck was one of the first responding officers on the scene where Heacook was attacked.
"Every time I see a cop car, I think of Keith. Every time I see a Delmar cop car, I think of Keith," Houck said.
It was him who looked the suspect in the eyes and read him his Miranda Rights.
"I still have nightmares of the incident...post-traumatic stress every day," Houck said.
Houck retired from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office right after the incident, as did the state trooper who responded with him.
"30 years of law-enforcement, and I had enough," Houck said. "So, we both hung the boots up, hung the gun belt up, and tried to move on with our life."
This tragedy led some community members to demand higher pay for police officers in Delmar and overall changes to policing policies. They say those changes have been made in the year since Heacook died, and that his memory lives on in them.
Realtor and community leader, Pam Price, says one of the issues they wanted addressed in Delmar was police officers having to respond to calls alone, as Heacook did.
"The police would say that they were the only ones working. They were working by themselves and that until one of them died or were hurt, change would never happen," Price said.
One year later, Delmar police have been given raises and increased benefits. Community leaders spearheading the campaigns for change say a number of Delmar police officers have left in the last year, but they're happy with the progress in getting new talent.
"We have two in the Academy now that should be graduating very soon," said community leader and police advocate, Doug Marshall. "So, they're seeing that the dynamics are changing."
In the last year, a new town council and Delmar, Maryland mayor were elected, many on a police reform platform. The one thing advocates still want is Maryland's collective bargaining legislation to apply on the Delaware side of Delmar.
"This is the last piece of the puzzle," Price said ."And as soon as that gets complete, then I feel like we are really 100% where we wanted to be from one year ago."
"He did not die in vain," Price said.
"He was a super good person, excellent police officer," Houck said. "I just hope that his memory will live on for people to realize that he did the ultimate sacrifice for his community."
Memorials have been dedicated to Heacook in the last year, including a trust for his son and the Corporal Keith Heacook Memorial Scholarship for seniors going in to the law enforcement field. On the way are a bench at town hall, a street named after him, and the first annual Heacook Fest being held Thursday, on the anniversary of his death. Donations will be taken at the festival and at cfes.org/donate.