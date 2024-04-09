DELMAR, Md - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is attempting to determine the cause of an early Monday morning fire in Delmar.
A neighbor to the home on 904 East State St. reported the fire sometime before 2 a.m. According to the Delmar Fire Department, the crews who were working were forced to leave the second floor. Hoarding conditions in the house also prevented them from being able to clear several rooms.
It took approximately two and a half hours to get the fire under control. According to the Fire Marshal's office, neighbors say nobody had lived in the home for nearly 20 years and Delmarva Power had disconnected service. The estimated damage is listed at $75,000.
In addition to Delmar, crews from Salisbury, Laurel, Hebron, Parsonsburg, Blades and Fruitland also assisted on the scene.