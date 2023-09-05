MILLSBORO, Del. - A 35-year-old Delmar man is in the hospital with what appears to be serious injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say that a freightliner truck driven by a 61-year-old man from Bridgeville was driving south on Millsboro Highway, and was stopped waiting to turn east on to Nine Foot Road. At the same time, a Ford F550 driven by the Delmar man was driving behind him.
Police say the man failed to give his attention to the road way, causing the man to crash the front left of the ford in to the back right of the tractor trailer. Troopers say the Delmar man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, while the Bridgeville man was left uninjured.
According to Police, the Delmar man was cited for inattentive driving.