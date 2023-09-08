DELMAR, Del. - One man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding a skateboard in Delmar Thursday night, according to Delaware State Police.
Just before 6 p.m., a 27-year-old Laurel man was riding a motorized skateboard in the center of BiState Boulevard near Allens Mill Road. Police say he swerved into the path of an oncoming small SUV for unknown reasons. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman from Fruitland, tried to avoid him but was unsuccessful. She ended up hitting a mailbox on a private property while trying to swerve.
Due to the impact, police say the skateboarder was forced onto the vehicle's windshield before falling off and landing in the northbound lane. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his identity until his family is notified.
The driver was not hurt. The road was closed for around four hours while the accident was investigated and cleared. This situation is still under investigation. Those who witnessed the collision should contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264 or send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.