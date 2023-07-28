LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department has charged a 16-year-old boy from Delmar after he shouted racial slurs and aimed a gun at a 13-year-old boy in Laurel.
According to police, the 13-year-old, who is black, was playing basketball in his driveway when the 16-year-old, who is white, approached in his truck. They say the 16-year-old stopped in front of the home without provocation, and began shouting racial slurs at the 13-year-old, telling him to "go inside." They say the 16-year-old then pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the 13-year-old, who ran inside as the car drove away.
Police say that the 13-year-old was able to describe the 16-year-old's truck, which included specific identifying characteristics. They say officers spoke with several people who reported seeing that car in the area driving recklessly and shouting racial slurs.
According to police, they identified the 16-year-old and charged him with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Class B Felony)
- Hate Crime for Underlying Class E Felony (Class D Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Class E Felony)
They say he turned himself in to Laurel Police Department and was released on his on recognizance with a future arraignment at the Sussex County Family Court.